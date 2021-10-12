Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 17,004 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,719,942 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,004 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 3.89% of Glacier Bancorp worth $203,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 42,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 47.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Craig A. Langel acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.55 per share, for a total transaction of $773,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

GBCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist boosted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

Shares of GBCI opened at $54.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.65. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.22 and a 52-week high of $67.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 38.58%. Glacier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 45.55%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

