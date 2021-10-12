Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 56,718 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,566,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,718 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 3.57% of FirstService worth $268,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstService during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in FirstService during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of FirstService during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in FirstService in the second quarter valued at $187,000. 67.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstService alerts:

FSV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of FirstService from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $191.00 price objective on shares of FirstService in a report on Friday, September 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.17.

Shares of FSV stock opened at $183.20 on Tuesday. FirstService Co. has a fifty-two week low of $126.13 and a fifty-two week high of $197.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $186.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $831.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. This is a boost from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.