Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 72,776 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 756,547 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 72,776 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $240,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 125,720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,401,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 256,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,455,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 44,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth $4,147,000. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.64.

URI stock opened at $342.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $345.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $330.42. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.25 and a 12-month high of $369.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

