Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, October 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has raised its dividend payment by 21.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of NHS stock opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $13.57.
About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.
