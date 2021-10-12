Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, October 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has raised its dividend payment by 21.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NHS stock opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $13.57.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,519 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.24% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund worth $3,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.

