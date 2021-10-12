Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Trading Up 12.7%

Shares of Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU) were up 12.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.89 and last traded at C$0.89. Approximately 773,497 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 97% from the average daily volume of 392,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.79.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NCU shares. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Nevada Copper to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Nevada Copper from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Haywood Securities decreased their target price on Nevada Copper to C$1.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Nevada Copper from C$0.50 to C$0.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nevada Copper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$0.34.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.16, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of C$173.96 million and a PE ratio of -4.18.

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The mining company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nevada Copper Corp. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU)

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

