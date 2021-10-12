NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 115,507 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,002,770 shares.The stock last traded at $5.02 and had previously closed at $4.94.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.46.

The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 41.31, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the second quarter valued at $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in NexGen Energy in the first quarter valued at $45,000. 18.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

