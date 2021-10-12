NFTLootBox (LOOT) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.45 Million

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. NFTLootBox has a total market cap of $2.45 million and $66,646.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTLootBox coin can now be bought for $108.39 or 0.00189918 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NFTLootBox has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NFTLootBox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00058536 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.99 or 0.00120883 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00074228 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,142.27 or 1.00120956 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,472.82 or 0.06084852 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About NFTLootBox

NFTLootBox’s launch date was November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

NFTLootBox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTLootBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFTLootBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFTLootBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTLootBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.