NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 687,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,880 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in NiSource were worth $16,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $24.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $26.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.10.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $986.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

In other NiSource news, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $507,488.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,687.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

