Noëlle Drapeau Sells 50,000 Shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Stock

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Noëlle Drapeau sold 50,000 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.75, for a total transaction of C$37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 892,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$669,150.

CVE:HPQ opened at C$0.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$228.77 million and a PE ratio of -230.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.78. HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.47 and a 12 month high of C$1.68.

HPQ-Silicon Resources Company Profile

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of quartz properties in Canada. It is involved in the exploration and production of silicon metals and porous silicon wafers. It holds a 100% interests in the Roncevaux property includes 27 claims covering an area of 1,895.76 hectares located in the Matapedia region of GaspÃ©; and Martinville property, which consists of 4 claims covering an area of 2.42 square kilometers located to the east of Montreal.

