Noëlle Drapeau Sells 50,000 Shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Stock

HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. (CVE:HPQ) Director Noëlle Drapeau sold 50,000 shares of HPQ-Silicon Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.75, for a total transaction of C$37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 892,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$669,150.
CVE:HPQ opened at C$0.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$228.77 million and a PE ratio of -230.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.78. HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.47 and a 12 month high of C$1.68.
HPQ-Silicon Resources Company Profile
Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating
Receive News & Ratings for HPQ-Silicon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HPQ-Silicon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.