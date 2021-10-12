Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,782.00

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can now be bought for approximately $31.55 or 0.00055262 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Non-Fungible Yearn has a market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $6,782.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00041769 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $118.99 or 0.00208445 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.27 or 0.00091565 BTC.

Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) is a coin. It launched on October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,745 coins. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Non-Fungible Yearn is nfy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

