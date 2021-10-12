Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Position Lessened by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 177,917 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,839 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $20,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 10,444.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 177.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shundrawn A. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $562,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS opened at $115.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.09. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $76.20 and a 1 year high of $123.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.70.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.81.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.