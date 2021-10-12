NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.16% of NorthWestern worth $4,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 97.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,139,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,269,000 after purchasing an additional 561,388 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 33.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,687,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,615,000 after purchasing an additional 421,935 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 32.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,358,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,554,000 after purchasing an additional 331,675 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,706,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,064,000 after purchasing an additional 207,707 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern in the first quarter worth $8,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

In other NorthWestern news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total value of $127,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $185,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $381,955. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NorthWestern stock opened at $57.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.39. NorthWestern Co. has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $70.80. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.26. NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $298.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NWE shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

