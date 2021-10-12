Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,130,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,468,364,000 after purchasing an additional 172,423 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 7.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,701,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $595,310,000 after purchasing an additional 261,301 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,600,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $579,031,000 after purchasing an additional 92,680 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 90.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,526,888 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $564,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,113 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $554,824,000 after purchasing an additional 84,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBH opened at $143.79 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.05 and a 1-year high of $180.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.67 and a 200 day moving average of $158.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZBH. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $205.00 to $196.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.74.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

