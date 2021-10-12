Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,030 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,301 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,739 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 28,365 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WBA has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.81.

Shares of WBA opened at $47.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.91.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

