Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $1.76 Million Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $231.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $229.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.89. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $201.68 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.95 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. UBS Group upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, July 26th. DZ Bank started coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.52.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

