Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $1.81 Million Stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 566.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,412 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,586,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,017,847,000 after buying an additional 24,956,911 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 29,361,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $907,489,000 after buying an additional 7,331,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,566,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $728,445,000 after buying an additional 1,184,127 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,827,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $682,800,000 after buying an additional 2,543,428 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,004,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $463,484,000 after buying an additional 1,353,319 shares during the period. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNQ opened at $40.21 on Tuesday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $15.17 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.69. The company has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.3748 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is -346.51%.

Several research analysts have commented on CNQ shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.23.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

