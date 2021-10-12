Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 68,708 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,508 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 68,708 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOLD. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth about $1,032,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 8.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 193,704 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 14,427 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 107.0% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 145,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 75,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 33.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,071 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.13. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.46.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

