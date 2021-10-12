NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,661,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 74,566 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of NOW worth $167,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in NOW during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NOW during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in NOW during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in NOW during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in NOW by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DNOW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOW presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.85.

In other NOW news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky purchased 14,000 shares of NOW stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,317.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average is $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.44. NOW Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $977.34 million, a P/E ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 2.02.

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

