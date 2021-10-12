NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the September 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NPSKY stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.70. 1,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543. NSK has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.92. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 456.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. NSK had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.10%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NSK from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

About NSK

NSK Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of bearings, automotive products, precision machinery, and mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Machinery, Automotive, and Others. The Industrial Machinery segment produces and sells industrial machinery bearings, ball screws, and linear guides.

