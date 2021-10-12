NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the September 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of NPSKY stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.70. 1,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543. NSK has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.92. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 456.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.28.
NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter. NSK had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 0.10%.
About NSK
NSK Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of bearings, automotive products, precision machinery, and mechatronic products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Machinery, Automotive, and Others. The Industrial Machinery segment produces and sells industrial machinery bearings, ball screws, and linear guides.
