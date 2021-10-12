Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Gap Down to $18.01

Nuvalent Inc (NASDAQ:NUVL) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.01, but opened at $17.54. Nuvalent shares last traded at $17.54, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.60.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($3.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($2.97). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nuvalent Inc will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer. The company’s program pipeline includes ROS1-positive and ALK-positive NSCLC. Nuvalent Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

