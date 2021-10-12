Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.068 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 0.4% over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.12. 159,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,678. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.39 and a twelve month high of $18.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.51.

Nuveen Enhanced AMT-Free Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value relative to the municipal bond market by investing in tax-exempt municipal bonds that the fund’s investment adviser believes are underrated or undervalued or that represent municipal market sectors that are undervalued.

