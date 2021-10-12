Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 8.3% over the last three years.

NEA traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $15.15. 648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,556. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $14.13 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.46.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,464,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,927 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $85,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

