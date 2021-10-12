Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio to Issue Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NXC)

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) declared a dividend on Friday, October 8th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend by 18.8% over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock opened at $15.73 on Tuesday. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $15.54 and a fifty-two week high of $19.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.42.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) by 958.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.12% of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

