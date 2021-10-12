Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (JHAA) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 14th

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NYSE:JHAA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.95. The company had a trading volume of 8,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,103. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $10.66.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,026 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.*

The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market.

