Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:JDD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:JDD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 2,025.0% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund by 7.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 242,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 16,029 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund by 69.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 48,289 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund by 34.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 23,593 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $447,000.

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.27. 28,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,387. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.33. Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $10.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%.

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated, Symphony Asset Management LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP.

