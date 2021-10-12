Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NID)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has decreased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years.

NID stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.75. The company had a trading volume of 34,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,769. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a 52 week low of $13.10 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.83 and a 200 day moving average of $14.63.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a closed-end management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on December 05, 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

