Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NMT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on November 1st

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 19.6% over the last three years.

Shares of NMT opened at $15.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.06. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $15.84.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) by 470.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.09% of Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

