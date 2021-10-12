Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NMS)

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 23.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NMS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.67. 1,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,384. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $16.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.85.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,001 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

