Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:JLS)

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 64.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of JLS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.00. 1,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,962. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.00. Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $18.14 and a 52-week high of $21.82.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund (NYSE:JLS) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Mortgage and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

