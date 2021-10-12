Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NMCO stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.18. 587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,357. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.24. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,895 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

