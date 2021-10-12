Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on November 1st

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the asset manager on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 20.9% over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NUO) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.79% of Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Ohio. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Ohio Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.