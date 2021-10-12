Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of JRI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.47. The company had a trading volume of 68,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,962. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.76. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

