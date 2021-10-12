Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 has decreased its dividend payment by 3.1% over the last three years.

Shares of NXR traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.05. The company had a trading volume of 18,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,802. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.85. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $20.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) by 178.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.06% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 Company Profile

Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio 3 operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its primary objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 28, 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

