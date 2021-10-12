Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:JSD)

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.086 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 25.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of JSD stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.04. The stock had a trading volume of 38,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,496. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.62. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $15.50.
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.
Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.