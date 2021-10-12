Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:JSD)

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.086 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by 25.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of JSD stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.04. The stock had a trading volume of 38,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,496. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.62. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $15.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) by 339.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,646 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is domiciled in United States.

