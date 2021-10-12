OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Raised to “Neutral” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Exane BNP Paribas currently has €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of OCI in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of OCI from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Get OCI alerts:

OTCMKTS OCINF opened at $24.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.23. OCI has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $27.25.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen exacote, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for OCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.