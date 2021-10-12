Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Receives $7.66 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.66.

Several brokerages recently commented on OCGN. Zacks Investment Research cut Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.80 price objective for the company.

Ocugen stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. Ocugen has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.13 and a current ratio of 25.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 4.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.80.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Equities analysts anticipate that Ocugen will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Subramanian sold 31,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $208,276.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,677 shares in the company, valued at $513,735.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $940,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 173,586 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,376. Corporate insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 152.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 46,397 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,542,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ocugen by 2,375.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 589,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 565,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the second quarter valued at $438,000. 28.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

