Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $17.00. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 60.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on OCUL. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Shares of OCUL opened at $11.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.00, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.16. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $24.30. The stock has a market cap of $861.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 2.14.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 51.58% and a negative net margin of 318.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich acquired 5,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,681. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCUL. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 548.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,198,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,001,000 after buying an additional 1,014,069 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter worth $7,956,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter worth $6,275,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 527.8% in the 1st quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 436,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after buying an additional 366,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,867,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,278,000 after buying an additional 354,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

