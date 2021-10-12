OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $37.63 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 507,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,629,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.29% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 68.1% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 76.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $65,000.

Shares of SCZ traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,764. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.52 and a 200 day moving average of $75.41. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $56.58 and a 1 year high of $79.23.

