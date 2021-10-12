OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s (OMVKY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OMVKY stock opened at $61.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.10. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $64.00.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Read More: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.