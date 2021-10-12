ON (NYSE:ONON) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ON in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ON in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on ON in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Williams Capital assumed coverage on ON in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a sell rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.78.

Shares of ONON opened at $30.69 on Monday. ON has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $40.80.

