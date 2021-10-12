Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 14.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,144,004 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 916,107 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $362,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OTEX. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Open Text by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,599,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $341,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791,690 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in Open Text by 9.8% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 17,940,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $912,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606,450 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Open Text by 13.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,676,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $197,996,000 after purchasing an additional 549,903 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Open Text by 50.7% during the first quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,372,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,420,000 after purchasing an additional 461,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Open Text by 10.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,042,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $205,342,000 after purchasing an additional 373,022 shares during the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Open Text stock opened at $48.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.13. Open Text Co. has a twelve month low of $36.18 and a twelve month high of $55.25.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $893.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.00 million. Open Text had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 21.87%. Equities analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.2209 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Open Text’s payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Several research firms recently commented on OTEX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Open Text from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Open Text from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.33.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

