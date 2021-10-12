Oppenheimer Trims Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Target Price to $40.00

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) had its price objective lowered by Oppenheimer from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALLO. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.85.

ALLO opened at $13.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.00. Allogene Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $44.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.14.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Rafael Amado sold 11,507 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $280,195.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,507 shares of company stock valued at $855,345. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

