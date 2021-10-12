Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) is Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s 10th Largest Position

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,781,699 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 114,504 shares during the period. Oracle comprises approximately 2.7% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $450,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $1,726,000. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,377 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

In other Oracle news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.12 per share, with a total value of $109,464.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 156,635 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $14,101,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 502,376 shares of company stock worth $45,247,196. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.14. The stock had a trading volume of 145,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,024,417. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $55.14 and a 52-week high of $96.80. The firm has a market cap of $263.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.56 and a 200 day moving average of $83.32.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.