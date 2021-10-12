Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.090-$1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.09 billion-$10.29 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.54 billion.

ORCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. lifted their price objective on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $81.44.

Get Oracle alerts:

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $96.17. 43,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,024,417. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.32. Oracle has a 12 month low of $55.14 and a 12 month high of $96.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.12 per share, for a total transaction of $109,464.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 502,376 shares of company stock worth $45,247,196 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oracle stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,772 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.