Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) versus Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Head to Head Analysis

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) and Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Orange County Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Orange County Bancorp and Green Dot’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orange County Bancorp $58.73 million 3.38 $11.10 million N/A N/A Green Dot $1.25 billion 1.97 $23.13 million $1.29 35.12

Green Dot has higher revenue and earnings than Orange County Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Orange County Bancorp and Green Dot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orange County Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Green Dot 1.77% 6.81% 1.64%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Orange County Bancorp and Green Dot, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orange County Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Green Dot 0 4 3 0 2.43

Green Dot has a consensus target price of $60.38, indicating a potential upside of 33.25%. Given Green Dot’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Green Dot is more favorable than Orange County Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.3% of Orange County Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of Green Dot shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Green Dot shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Green Dot beats Orange County Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orange County Bancorp Company Profile

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through Banking and Wealth Management segments. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services. The company was founded on May 2, 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, NY.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards. The Processing and Settlement Services segment comprises of products and services that specialize in facilitating the movement of funds on behalf of consumers and businesses. The Corporate and Other segment represents eliminations of intersegment revenues and expenses, unallocated corporate expenses, depreciation and amortization, and other costs that are not considered when management evaluates segment performance. The company was founded by Steven W. Streit in October 1, 1999 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Orange County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.