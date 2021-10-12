Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.200-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchid Island Capital from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet lowered Orchid Island Capital from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jonestrading raised Orchid Island Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of Orchid Island Capital stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.06. 2,333,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,043,263. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average is $5.30. The firm has a market cap of $698.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 1.29. Orchid Island Capital has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $6.22.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Orchid Island Capital will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is 65.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Orchid Island Capital stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 424.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 923,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 747,586 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.75% of Orchid Island Capital worth $4,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

