Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) will report ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Orion Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.19) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Orion Group posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 169.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.04). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Orion Group.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $145.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.95 million. Orion Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 8.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ORN shares. B. Riley cut Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Group by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orion Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Orion Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 64,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orion Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Orion Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,298,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,218,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group stock opened at $4.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average of $5.63. Orion Group has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $6.67. The stock has a market cap of $153.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of specialty construction services in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the Marine and Concrete segments. The Marine segment includes the restoration, maintenance, dredging, and repair of marine transportation facilities, pipelines, bridges and causeways and environmental structures.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Group (ORN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.