Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) had its price objective reduced by Truist Securities from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of OSMT stock opened at $1.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $117.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.69. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $6.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.19.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.14). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 71.48% and a negative return on equity of 43.86%. The business had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 973,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC increased its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 30,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 12,027 shares during the period. 7.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

