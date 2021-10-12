Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Receives C$41.09 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$41.09.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OVV shares. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Monday, September 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv stock traded up C$0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$47.99. The stock had a trading volume of 133,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,119. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.72. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of C$10.62 and a 52-week high of C$48.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.26. The stock has a market cap of C$12.53 billion and a PE ratio of -4.91.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.32 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.25 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 9.8199996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.85%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.