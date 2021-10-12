Oxen Reaches Market Capitalization of $36.25 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Oxen coin can now be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a market cap of $36.25 million and $71,213.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,281.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,497.08 or 0.06213538 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $172.31 or 0.00306164 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $587.52 or 0.01043895 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.83 or 0.00093861 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $276.82 or 0.00491855 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.81 or 0.00386993 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.86 or 0.00300027 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00004991 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 55,595,118 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

